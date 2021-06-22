Kwesi Ernest took advantage of his birthday to display his dance skills

A video posted on Instagram shows him dancing to Kofi Jamar's song, Ekorso

The people in the room looked on happily whilst he danced

Music Producer, Kwesi Ernest showed off his dancing moves on the occasion of his 50th birthday today, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ernest is seen dancing to 'Ekorso' by Kofi Jamar featuring Yaw Tog and Ypee whilst people in the room happily looked on, and one lady dancing alongside him.

The music producer is known for having worked with the likes of Praye, Abena Ruthy, Becca, Joyce Blessing, and King David. He is currently the managing director for Media Excel Productions.

The comment section of the video shows laughing and fire emojis.

Watch Kwesi Ernest dance to Ekorso below.

