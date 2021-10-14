Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has extended her beef to the Managing Director of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah.

She has recorded a series of videos to attack Anamoah’s personality, making all sorts of damaging allegations against her.

In this beef, however, Nana Aba has not uttered a single word in a rebuttal or to defend herself, making it look like Afia Schwar is fighting a lone battle.

A collage of Nana Aba and Afia Schwar. Photo credit: @thenanaaba @queenafiaschwar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you 6 of the most damaging things Afia said about Nana Aba.

1. Begging friends to pay her son’s school fees abroad: According to Afia Schwar, Nana Aba has taken her son, Papa Kwow, to a school abroad while she cannot afford the fees. Afia claimed that Nana Aba is currently pestering her friends and other close people for money to pay the fees.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

2. Sleeping with “small boys”: Afia Schwar also accused Nana Aba of sleeping with “small boys”. We cannot tell by what standard she is measuring these “small boys”, as to whether Nana Aba is older than them or richer than them.

3. Gossips about Serwaa Amihere: Perhaps the hardest hit is Afia’s claim that Nana Aba has been gossiping about her close friend and “daughter”, Serwaa Amihere. Among the gossip is Afia’s claim that Nana Aba went around telling people that Serwaa was in Turkey to have a body enhancement operation. She added that Nana Aba is the one behind Serwaa’s intimate photos and videos that were leaked in the media some time ago.

4. Borrowing money for breast reduction operation: Afia also accused Nana Aba of borrowing a large sum of money to go for an operation to reduce her breasts. She claimed that she even knows the one from whom Nana Aba borrowed the money.

5. Body Odour: According to Afia, the “small boys” Nana Aba sleeps with confided in her that she has body odour. This, however, seems hard to believe as Nana Aba is known by many people as a lover of perfumes and scented candles.

6. Gossips about Afia Schwar: Afia also accused Nana Aba of gossiping about her to big men in the NPP, including John Boadu.

Source: Yen