• Actress Efia Odo has been arrested in connection with the #fixthecountry campaign

• The video that caused her arrest, together with other protestors, has finally landed on the internet

• The group was agitating in court that come what may, they would demonstrate

• They were banded into a police vehicle and whisked away

Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo, has been arrested together with some protestors in connection with the #fixthecountry campaign.

The actress was arrested in court, where she had gone with her members while a case was being heard in line with the protest.

The video that got her and the team arrested has surfaced on the internet.

A collage of Efia Odo and some of the members of the team. Photo credit: @efia_odo/Instagram. On the right is officers of the Ghana Police Service. Photo credit: UGC

Source: Instagram

In the video, they are seen screaming: “We will demonstrate, we will demonstrate”, and it was recorded shortly before they were whisked away in the police vehicle.

Reaction

The video has pulled massive reactions online with some accusing Efia Odo of promoting an agenda by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Rash, for instance, had such a view:

rash_ade: “NDC agenda simple...lol.”

Nana seconded him:

nana_kwasi_nitro: “@rash_ade exactly!!.”

Jungle also called the team “lazy people organisation”:

jungleville2: “Lazy ppl organization.”

George even wants Efia Odo and her team arrested:

lampkidgeorge: “KWASIA LY SEI, MAKE JAIL THEM ALLL MBOA.”

Lee commented that culture of silence is back in Ghana:

lee_shay_0545: “Culture of silence is back...... This country is sick.”

Zame also left a comment:

zamethhh: “I hope it doesn’t end in tears.”

Background

Efia Odo and her team were arrested earlier on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Commenting on the development, the convener of the #fixthecountry campaign, Kalyjay, said that Efia Odo was simply fighting for a better country and that was intimated to be a crime.

He indicated that the actress was picked up along with 15 other people who had also joined the movement.

