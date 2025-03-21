The Black Stars of Ghana debuted their new jerseys for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad on Friday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The players arrived on the pitch in their all-yellow new jerseys, produced by German sports kit manufacturers, Puma.

Puma have sponsored the production of Ghana's jerseys for the past decade and have extended their relationship with the Football Association.

Black Stars debuts new jersey in big win over Chad. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars

The players of the national team lined up for their game against Chad in the newly designed jerseys.

The team will wear the all-white attire for the home game and the all-yellow shirt will be used for away matches.

However, for the first time, they wore the away jersey for their home game.

The jerseys as shared on social media, has traditional Ghanaian symbols with significant meanings.

The new uniforms costs GHC 1600 for fans who want to buy them for the upcoming matches.

During the unveiling of the jerseys, Puma paraded several Ghanaian celebrities, including legendary football Abedi Pele and singer Gyakie for the outdooring.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars headed into the games needing victories to place in a strong position to qualify for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year.

Ghana currently sit top of Group I after a thumping win over Chad.

Otto Addo names squad

The Black Stars coach has named a 23-man squad for the two games in March.

Conspicuously missing is veteran forward and substantive captain Andre Ayew.

However, Thomas Partey and Antoine Semenyo make a return to the squad after missing November's AFCON qualifiers.

Belgium-based youngster Christopher Bonsu Baah is joining the team for the first time.

Below is the squad:

Goalkeepers:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Joseph Wollacott (Crawley Town), Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak).

Defenders:

Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Ebenezer Annan (Red Star Belgrade), Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco), Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir), Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahçe), Jonas Adjetey (FC Basel), Razak Simpson (Nations FC), Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor), Kamaradini Mamudu (Medeama SC).

Midfielders:

Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Elisha Owusu (AJ Auxerre), Abu Francis (Cercle Brugge), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyon).

Forwards:

Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton), Jordan Ayew (Leicester City), Jerry Afriyie (CD Lugo), Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Christopher Bonsu Baah (Genk).

Bonsu Baah receives first invite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has announced his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar later this month.

The newest addition to the squad is Belgium-based winger Christopher Baah Bonsu, who has been in fine form for KRC Genk.

The talented youngster once made the top 100 young best players in the world and was also nominated for the Golden Boy award.

