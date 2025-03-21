Richard Nii Armah Quaye the CEO of Bills Credit in an interview on Star FM's Starr Chat claimed that he made his first $1 million at the age of 27

The entrepreneur who recently bought a Gulfstream G200 Galaxy jet and a brand new Buggati noted that he saved enough money for a UK Visa at age 22

He detailed how he hustled his way to the top and recalled selling gin local gin at James Town after SHS to make ends meet

Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has shared how he made his first $1 million at the age of 27 after years of struggle and determination.

The CEO of Bills Credit, formerly known as Quick Credit, opened up about his journey to success in an interview on Star FM’s Starr Chat.

Quaye disclosed that after completing senior high school, he had to hustle to survive. He recalled selling local gin at James Town to make ends meet. He added that at 22, he had managed to save enough money to apply for a UK visa, which was the beginning of his financial journey.

He noted that through hard work and persistence, he eventually built a successful business in the financial sector. By 27, his efforts had paid off, and he had earned his first $1 million. Over the years, he expanded his company, turning Bills Credit into a leading microcredit firm in Ghana.

Recently, as he approaches his 40th birthday on March 21, he rewarded himself with a Gulfstream G200 Galaxy private jet and a Bugatti Chiron. He shared images of his new acquisitions on social media and it has since been the talk of the town.

Richard Quaye stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

citizenonasiss said:

"Stop granting interviews and chop ur money one day u will blame yourself for public ridicule."

sandy_atat commented:

"Me sef when I get money ago talk say I was 10 years when I made my first 1 million."

niisomething wrote:

"We all get the monis aah we go give de backbones this kinda pressure some of you 😂😂😂 some bro Dey 38yrs GH 1k sef he no get to make he feel bad sef."

arenastudioss said:

"I was earning 800gh a month that time yet still I’m owing bills.😂"

stephafegba wrote:

"When you make money some way, it pushes you to say nonsense like this. We have seen your type before. Ask him to give Details, you will hear I was selling cassettes, I was selling boafloaf or ice cream around pokuase. Massa Gyai."

godly_god07 said:

"If I get money ehh. Ago talk say I made my first $1 million from selling chewing sticks."

Davido and other to attend Bills Credit CEO's birthday

Richard Nii Quaye's birthday is promising to be an interesting spectacle as numerous personalities across Africa are expected to be in attendance.

YEN.com.gh reported that the CEO has invited Nigerian singer Davido, Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite and a host of others.

Many Ghanaians are watching keenly as they await the celebration of wealth.

