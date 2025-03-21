Accra Hearts of Oak's shot-stopper Benjamin Asare has been handed his Black Stars debut for the game against Chad

The experienced goalkeeper started ahead of first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacot

The Black Stars will travel to Morocco on Saturday for the game against Madagascar at Al Hoceima Stadium

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has made his Black Stars debut as Ghana thumped Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 32-year-old, who received his maiden invite for the games in March, was handed a starting role over regulars Lawrence Ati Zigi and Joseph Wollacot.

Asare managed to keep a clean sheet in a decent performance for the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper.

Benjamin Asare makes Ghana debut in big win over Chad. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

The former Great Olympics shot-stopper will be hoping to keep his place in the starting line up for the game against Madagascar in Morocco on Monday.

Meanwhile, in an electric start to the game, Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring for the Black Stars before Inaki Williams doubled the lead 30 minutes later.

Jordan Ayew extended the lead before half time and after the break, Mohammed Salisu connected to an Ernest Nuamah corner kick.

Nuamah went from provider to scorer after netting Ghana's fifth late in the second half.

The former African champions climb to top of Group I after the 5-0 thrashing of Chad.

Ghana will next face Madagascar in Morocco at the Al Hoceima Stadium with hopes of extending their lead at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Asare will be hoping to keep his place in the starting eleven against Madagascar.

Otto Addo impressed with Asare

The Black Stars head coach expressed satisfaction with the goalkeeper's performance during training. Asare was handed a starting role ahead of regular Lawrence Ati Zigi and Joseph Wollacot.

He said, as quoted by the FA website:

"So first of all, it's always, with me, it's always the performance. It doesn't matter which position. It's always the performance. And it's not about maybe somebody saying this or somebody saying that. For that, I'm too much of a coach.

"Surely, I listen and I hear a lot of things. But at the end, I will make the decision together with the staff.

"I think Benjamin Asare has done well before. Otherwise, we wouldn't have called him. And we've been observing him for quite some time. He's done well in training. But the others as well."

Hearts sends message to Asare

Earlier. YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have sent an inspiring message to goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ahead of his first international assignment for the Black Stars.

Asare received his maiden call up for the games against Chad and Madagascar for March's international window.

The goalkeeper has been tipped to start ahead of regulars Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacott following his impressive run with Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh