Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has dropped the Black Stars number 10 jersey

The West Ham United player will join the Black Stars for the two World Cup qualifiers next month

The former African champions will face Chad in Accra and Madagascar in Morocco in the qualifiers

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Mohammed Kudus has officially to dropped the number 10 jersey of the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match against Chad in Accra.

The West Ham United star used the jersey in Ghana's AFCON qualifying games against Sudan, Angola and Niger.

The jersey, which was previously worn by captain Andre Ayew, became vacant after Otto Addo refused to invited the Le Havre star for the AFCON qualifying games.

Mohammed Kudus drops number 10 jersey for Chad clash. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

Ahead of the game against Chad, Kudus decided to relinquish the number and return to his old jersey, which is number 20.

The Black Stars of Ghana return to action for the first time since the AFCON failute for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Ghana, after failing to qualify for the Nations Cup in Morocco, have made changes to the leadership of the team, with Jordan Ayew taking over as the new captain.

He will be supported by Alexander Djiku.

Partey has been captain of the team following the absence of Ayew, but missed the last four games of the team, leading to Kudus and Ayew taking over.

"As far as the Kudus situation, (it) was an interim one. There is only one major issue to talk about which is Jordan (Ayew) taking over from Thomas (Partey) so I think we have to move on from there,” said Ghana FA spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum.

The former African champions are hoping to make a return to the FIFA World Cup by qualifying for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Addo counts on Ayew and Partey's experience

Ahead of the game against Chad, coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo believes the experience of Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew will be crucial.

The duo are expected to lead the team in the qualifying run after a disappointing AFCON qualifiers.

He said, as quoted by the FA's website:

"Surely the experienced players, they know their role in our team. They have to be the best in our team. This is for sure. We spoke a lot the last months and both are very, very ready. So I'm looking forward for them to combine well, to talk, to lead the team. And surely, I think if they're in good shape, then we will be successful."

West Ham send Kudus message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that English Premier League side West Ham United have sent a message to their Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Ghana and Chad.

The English Premier League star is expected to start for the West Africans at the Accra Sports Stadium n Friday afternoon.

Kudus has been a key member of the team and will be hoping to help the Black Stars return to winning ways.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh