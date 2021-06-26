Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, recently shared photos of his sister, Winnie Mensah.

Winnie, who is younger than Shatta Wale turned a year older on Friday, June 25, 2021.

In celebration of Winnie's birthday, the music star took to social media to share some photos of his pretty sister.

Shatta Wale is celebrating his sister Winnie on her birthday Photo source: @shattawalenima (modified by author)

The photos, six in number, show Winnie in different outfits and poses. She looked beautiful in each of the photos.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Shatta Wale indicated that he had a surprise gift for Winnie so she should wait for it.

The 1Don singer expressed his love for Winnie while promising to always be there for her.

"Happy birthday sis ,please wait for your surprise ok ,I love you and got your back as always @winnie_mensah happy birthday and God bless you for the support all these years ❤️❤️, he said.

