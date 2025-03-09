In February, Ghana's Shirley Frimpong Manso announced that it will now produce movies for YouTube via its Sparrow Station Channel

Her first serve, For Love and Country, featuring Jackie Appiah, Lydia Forson and Naa Ashorkor has been released

The movie has garnered signification traction on YouTube as fans weigh in on the future with Shirley's movies being more accessible

On February 25, at a launch ceremony at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Ghana's Shirley Frimpong Manso announced her decision to produce movies for YouTube.

The director behind top Ghanaian classics like A Sting in A Tale, Adam's Apples and Perfect Picture has explored several film distribution channels for close to two decades.

It's unclear why the renowned director chose to delay its decision to jump at YouTube's opportunity for filmmakers.

However, Shirley Frimpong Manso stated that the platform's transformation in recent years redefining its content landscape has made it more attractive for Sparrow Productions not to consider.

About a week after the launch of Sparrow Station, Shirley released its first YouTube special, For Love and Country.

The movie, a dark comedy featuring Lydia Forson, Jacke Appiah and Naa Ashorkor garnered over 100k views in less than three days.

It follows the life of an incoming First Lady who discovers her love is dead in her bed a few days before the swearing-in of her husband as President of the Country.

For Love and Country stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Shirley Frimpong Manso's YouTube debut.

@Global_with_Desoo said

"My question is why did it take you so long to come on here? This was a great watch. The delivery, picture, humour, everything is 10 10 10."

@raddytvgh wrote:

Anything Ghanaian, count me in. Lydia Forson is part? Then it's compulsory for me to watch❤❤❤❤❤❤

@daphneypersidis672 remarked:

Those trying to compare this beautiful movie and leaving comparison related comments should avoid doing that . The whole world needs to be able to watch this movie . Bear in mind not only Ghanaians would watch this movie . Focus on promoting the excellent execution of this movie. Kudos to the Team ❤️

@twofingers4111 shared:

Jackie killed it....she said, "your body day sweet you tooooo much"

Jackie Appiah and colleagues learn national anthem

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Jackie Appiah, Lydia Forson and Naa Ashorkor's moments on the set of Shirley Frimpng's Manso's movie.

A video of them learning the lyrics of Ephraim Amu's Yen Ara Asaase Ni excited scores of fans on social media.

Sharing her experience in the caption, Miss Forson noted that it was one of the hardest scenes for her because of an experience. The star actress noted that when her family relocated to Ghana she did not know the National Anthem and had to learn it before class on Monday.

