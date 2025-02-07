Yaya Touré believes a Chelsea legend was unfairly overlooked for the Ballon d'Or despite his incredible achievements

The former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder praised the Blues legend's impact at Chelsea and on the international stage with Ivory Coast

Touré insisted that the legendary striker’s big-game performances and trophy-laden career deserved football’s top individual honour

Yaya Touré is widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest footballers, having enjoyed a decorated career with clubs like Barcelona and Manchester City.

The powerhouse midfielder won almost every major trophy and played alongside some of the best talents in the world.

Known for his strength, speed, and goal-scoring ability, Touré was a unique force in midfield.

Beyond his own remarkable career, Touré also has an eye for talent.

The African star who deserved the Ballon d'Or.

In an interview with Goal, he discussed some of the greatest African footballers of all time, but one name stood out to him—Didier Drogba.

Touré believes the former Chelsea striker deserved to win the Ballon d’Or during his career, insisting that Drogba’s contributions to football have been unfairly overlooked..

"I think at some point, people have been unfair. But I think he [Drogba] deserved to win the Ballon d'Or as well."

Drogba's illustrious career

Didier Drogba was a nightmare for defenders and remains one of Chelsea’s greatest-ever players. Across two spells with the Blues, he won multiple Premier League titles and famously delivered their first-ever Champions League trophy.

After arriving from Marseille, he played a pivotal role in transforming Chelsea into a global powerhouse.

What set Drogba apart wasn’t just his goal-scoring ability—it was his knack for delivering in the biggest moments. He thrived under pressure, earning a reputation as a true big-game player, with countless crucial goals in cup finals. His heroics made him an icon at Stamford Bridge.

Beyond club football, Drogba was also a talisman for the Ivory Coast, where he shared the pitch with Yaya Touré. Their time together on the national team left a lasting impression on the former Manchester City star.

