Business titan Ibrahim Mahama’s personal assistant (PA), Rafiq Mahama, has tied the knot with his fiancée, Ibrahim Samatha, in a wedding ceremony.

The wedding was held on Saturday, August 14, which saw the likes of former Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama, his son Sharaf Mahama, and other notable figures present at the ceremony and reception.

Former president John Mahama arrived at the wedding reception of his brother's PA with a motorcade escort and his son welcomed him when he arrived at the venue.

Rafiq Mahama and his wife's wedding was all sorts of impressive, with a display of high taste of class, grandeur, and royalty.

1. His Excellency John Dramani Mahama arrives at Rafiq Mahama's wedding reception.

2. Groomsmen at the wedding reception of business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama’s PA.

3. Rafiq Mahama, his wife, groomsmen, and bridesmaids make a grand entry to their wedding reception.

4. Newly wedded Rafiq Mahama and Ibrahim Samatha in a shot.

5. Former president Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama poses with the newly married Rafiq Mahama.

