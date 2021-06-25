Singer Efya has reacted to the arrest of some #FixTheCountry protesters in Accra

She took to her social media page to react to the news and asked that they be freed

Among the arrested protesters is actress and model Efia Odo

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian female songstress, Jane Awindor famed as Efya Nocturnal has reacted to news of the arrest of Efia Odo and some others.

The singer took to her official Twitter page to vent her anger over the news which is currently trending on social media platforms.

This is outrageous - Efya reacts to Efia Odo's arrest over #FixTheCountry demo.

Efya joined the newly-created #FreeEfiaOdo hashtag and made her voice heard over what she thought was an uncalled-for action.

The singer's post on Twitter read: #FreeEfiaOdo THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS as she joined thousands of Ghanaians using the same hashtag.

Her post has been retweeted several times and also liked by her fans who also share the same opinion on the matter.

