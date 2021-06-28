• Prophet Nigel Gaisie had predicted that Kumasi Asante Kotoko was going to defeat Accra Hearts of Oak in their crucial match

• He said Kotoko was going to win hands down and there is no two ways about it

• Nigel Gaisie’s prediction has failed woefully after Hearts nailed Kotoko 1-0 in their match on Sunday, June 27, 2021

Ahead of the Hearts and Kotoko clash on Sunday, June 27, 2021, Prophet Nigel Gaisie predicted the outcome of the match.

According to him, it was revealed to him in the clouds that Kotoko was going to carry the day.

He wrote: “In the clouds, it is KOTOKO…. I am Nigel Gaisie…PNG”

However, his prediction has proven to be inaccurate as Kotoko lost to Hearts by just one goal in that match.

Reaction

This has left many people asking questions and passing all sorts of comments about Nigel Gaisie's credibility as a true prophet:

Dinah wondered if Gaisie is a real prophet, adding that he is just disgracing himself:

Kwaku said Gaisie is as blind as a bat:

Winy and Esinu laughed so hard:

Maxwell called him a confident trickster:

More people laughed:

Heart vs. Kotoko

Accra Hearts of Oak gained the bragging rights over their fierce rivals Asante Kotoko after a 1-0 victory at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's 66th-minute winner was enough as Hearts gained three points ahead of the Reds with three matches remaining.

The Phobians need two more victories to be crowned champions for the first time in 11 years.

Other football news

Elsewhere, Inter Allies have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Liberty Professionals, who are also struggling to stay in the league.

In Dormaa, Sam Adams and Bright Agyei were on target as Aduana Stars halted Dreams FC's decent run of form to set up an interesting top-four battle.

