A video of choristers singing the Phobia anthem after service is beginning to gather attention on social media

This was just a few hours before the clash between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak that ended in favour of the latter

Ghana U-20 captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the only goal of the game for his side

Hearts of Oak anthem was sung after a Sunday service at the All Saints' Anglican Church at Adabraka just a few hours before the Super Clash.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, Hearts of Oak beat Kumasi Asante Kotoko by a lone goal in the highly anticipated match on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The anthem was played by the pianist Reginald Nii Ayi Quaye who was seen in the video waving the Hearts of Oak flag whilst he was skillfully playing the classical with his other hand.

See the video below:

During the match, Ghana U-20 captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the only goal of the game in the second half as Hearts go three points ahead of the Porcupine Warriors.

In a tense battle at the nation's Wembley, both sides created decent chances in the first half with Hearts rattling the post through captain Mohammed Fatawu.

Daniel Afriyie provides lots of problems to the Kotoko defence with his pace and skills. Emmanuel Gyamfi for Kotoko also came close but his effort was not enough to trouble Hearts as the half ended barren.

Video of Choristers Singing Hearts of Oak Anthem at Church Surfaces After Victory

Source: Instagram

Away from the super clash, the captain of Ghana's national football team, Dede Ayew, has been besieged by a group of young men who were beseeching him to give them some money.

In the video that was shared on the Twitter handle of @FiifiTackie, Dede Ayew was seen publicly speaking Ga for the first time, a part of the video that amazed netizens.

As the townsfolk tried to push their hands through the car window to Dede's side, he was heard speaking to them in Ga.

