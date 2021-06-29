Former Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe has expressed suspicion over the energy levels of Hearts of Oak players

His comments come after Hearts beat Kotoko 1-0 to extend lead at the top of the table

He said he would have asked that the Hearts players undergo a doping test if he was still playing for Kotoko

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko goal poacher, Eric Bekoe insists he would have requested for a doping test of Hearts of Oak players following their victory over the Reds on Sunday.

The Phobians defeated the Porcupine Wariors to ge three points clear at the top of the table.

In an interview with Kumasi-based radio station, Pure FM, Eric Bekoe admitted he was 'scared' of the energy levels of players of Hearts and jokingly added if he was part of the Kotoko team, he would have called for a doping test.

"If I were around I would have called for the Hearts players to be tested for doping after the game," said Bekoe on Pure FM.

"I got scared by the comments of Samuel Boadu on Thursday after the Legon Cities game. If you look at the energy of the Hearts players, you could say they were too tough for Kotoko to compete with,” he added.

Eric Bekoe helped Asante Kotoko win the 2008 Ghana Premier League, finishing the season as top scorer.

The Accra-based giants, Hearts of Oak are closing in on a first title in eleven years with three games left in the 2020/21 season.

Two more wins will see the Rainbow club crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League.

