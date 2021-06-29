Xandy Kamel apologizes to Salma Mumin over 'prostitute' allegation in new video

Xandy Kamel has asked for forgiveness after saying that Salma Mumin is an escort

It comes after Salma sued her and Angel TV for broadcasting the defamatory material

Kamel has largely been slammed by commentators for being irresponsible

Xandy Kamel has expressed regret for alleging that actress Salma Mumin sells her body for a living.

The apology comes weeks after the actress sued her and Angel TV for defamatory statements made about her.

Xandy Kamel apologizes to Salma Mumin over 'prostitute' allegation in a new video. Photo source: Instagram @salmamumin @xandykamel

A video posted on Instagram shows Kamel asking for forgiveness from Mumin and adding that she sourced the story she reported from other platforms.

"We also look forward to working with you. We come in peace. Whatever we said that impugn on your character, please forgive us," said a remorseful Kamel.

Months ago, Kamel suggested on her show 'Yenonm Tea' on Angel FM that Mumin was a call girl and that acting was a cover for her practices.

Watch the video of the apology below.

Find below a sample of comments from the public following the apology.

"Looking forward to work with her sen??? As your co-host or interpretor?? There are levels o," wrote maame_abynah.

Urstrulypraiz also wrote: "So why mess with someone’s brand and apologize later!!!! See her face… as if she wasn’t the one who was all bold talking about her own colleague’s issue like she got no issue!!! It is not nice at all!!"

Okrapha had a reminder: "Was she not de one bragging she wnt .....salma pls don’t accept it otherwise she will do it again"

KobyKay shared an advise: "Naniama, next time you go learn sense. Gyimii saa or in the name of trends"

Slimright doesn't care about the apology: "People should learn not to just say anything to spoil people’s personalities and brands without getting to know them or the truth of the matter! SMH! Just coz there is a word called “sorry” doesn’t warrant messing up ppl then later coming to apologize!"

