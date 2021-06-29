MPs in Ghana organized a prayer against LGBTQ as a private members' bill to criminalize it is about getting introduced

In a video that is fast trending online, the MPs were seen blowing hot tongues with passion

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nettey George, spearheaded the movement that was initially led by 6 lawmakers

Ghanaian Members of Parliament have been spotted in a video praying hard against LGBTQ+ ahead of an introduction of a private members' bill to criminalize it in the country.

The video that was shared on the verified Facebook handle of TV3 Ghana saw the MPs praying in tongues and has since garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians.

The lawmakers were praying for the bill to be passed successfully without any hitches, in order that LGBT is nipped in the bud in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has vowed to criminalise LGBTQI during his speakership tenure as a coalition of MPs and religious groups against LGBTQI presented the private members' motion to criminalise the act.

According to Bagbin, parliament has the natural obligation to protect the customs and religious beliefs of citizens, especially in the wake of foreign imposition.

The religious coalition backing the private members' motion includes the catholic Bishops conference, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, the national house of chiefs, and the coalition of Muslim organisations.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, 6 MPs had vowed to sponsor the Private Members' Bill to criminalise LGBT.

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nettey George, spearheaded the movement.

Previously, US President, Joe Biden, rolled out a resettlement visa to aid persons of vulnerable groups, like the LGBTQI facing discrimination in Ghana and Nigeria, to resettle in the USA.

Speaking from the Oval Office as he signed some executive orders, Joe Biden revealed that the Federal Government of the US will take all appropriate steps including increasing Embassy Priority-1 referrals to identify and sharply process the resettlement of highly vulnerable persons including LGBTQI+ who need protection from discrimination and violence.

