God can use anyone; Ghanaians react to video of 'repented' Moesha Boduong

Ghanaians have shared their opinion about the news of 'repented' Moesha Boduong

During a recent visit to a church, Moesha shared a testimony about God saving her life and that of her family

As expected some people believe her whilst others say she is putting on a show

The video of model and video vixen Moesha Babiinoti Boduong preaching in the church has drawn various reactions from Ghanaians online.

Once known for always posting raunchy content for her fans and followers, Boduong is said to have turned over a new leaf. She visited The Revelation Church International after being invited by international model, Victoria Michaels.

God can use anyone; Ghanaian react to video of 'repented' and Jesus loving Moesha Boduong. Photo source: Instagram @MoeshaBoduong

When she got to the church, she decided to share her testimony about how God saved her and her family.

While speaking, the actress thanked God for bringing her out of darkness into the light and also preserving the lives of her family members.

In a bid of showing appreciation, Moesha broke down in tears and started singing out in praise of God, while this was happening, the actress got drowned in her tears and was so overwhelmed that she started speaking in an unknown tongue.

Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions about 'new' Moesha.

Iamluwwy wrote: "May the good Lord be your strength. Welcome dearest sister..."

Abenaquarsh said: "I thought it was on of their fame searching adventure. But really she has seen something her screams are deep and spiritual:

erith_ria stated: "I am happy for her! You people do not understand the feeling or what she's going through, most will laugh at her but God has got her and her place in heaven is guaranteed cuz she's given her life to Christ. Best feeling ever"

Omega chika added: "Sending light your way. May the Good Lord who has started a good work in you perfect it in the mighty name of Jesus."

Chupaworldstar had a question: "Poor guys with no cars get chance now??"

Source: Yen Newspaper