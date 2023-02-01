Stonebwoy was a guest on Breakfast Club, a popular American radio show and discussed relationships with Charlamagne that God, Dj Envy and NeNe Leaks

The dancehall musician, was asked if it was true that African men loved to spend on their women, and he affirmed it but noted it was necessary for the woman to be respectful and submissive

Stonebwoy's perspective on the matter did not sit well with NeNe Leaks as she kept challenging and interrupting him during the conversation

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, was honoured with an invite to feature on the popular American radio show Breakfast Club.

The show was hosted by Dj Envy and Charlamagne tha God, with popular TV personality NeNe Leaks as a guest host. Stonebwoy discussed his personal life, African music and a host of other topics with the hosts.

During the discussions, an interesting topic regarding relationships popped up. Dj Envy asked Stonebwoy if it was true that African loved to spend lavishly on their women. Stonebwoy responded in the affirmative and said it was a big part of African culture for a man to take charge financially.

He, however, highlighted a catch to the splurging of an African man, which seemingly did not sit well with NeNe Leaks. Stonebwoy said that African men expect respect and submissiveness from their women in exchange for their role as a protector and a provider.

NeNe Leaks kept interrupting the musician as he spoke and insisted that the submissiveness Stonebwoy mentioned was synonymous with control. Despite the interruptions, Stonebwoy kept his cool and delivered his point, which won him the admiration of many American netizens.

Folks Admire Stonebwoy's Maturity And Perspective

pdubbbssss commented:

Who is this man? I need him in my life.. well said and he definitely controlled himself with Nene trying it

Mani wrote:

He has such a great perspective on respectful submission, femininity, and masculinity in a HEALTHY manner.

Cynthia Reves said:

this is the perfect explanation of how a relationship can work, in my opinion. Not mean or overly aggressive. He speaks respectfully & honest

Kofi reacted:

As an Ghanaian man, if a lady is calm submissive in all aspects, She will be spoiled nicely. I don’t want any woman/man in my life .

