Shatta Wale has taken a swipe at some Ghanaian protesters following upheavals in Ejura

The musician took to social media to react to the many reports of unrest in Ashanti region

He was reacting to the military shootings over a demonstration that led to the death of some citizens

Multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale has taken a swipe at protesters in the country following recent unrests in Ejura.

The musician, in a Facebook post, called out the protesters calling them uneducated and disappointed graduates.

His post followed an avalanche of posts on social media in reaction to the mob attack on late Ibrahim Mohammed alias Macho Kaaka.

His death and its response, have led to the death of 2 others and several injuries after military personnel stepped into the situation in a bid to restore the peace.

Shatta Wale, in reacting to the national incident, asked the protesters of the viral #FixTheCountry wave to rather concentrate on fixing themselves.

He wrote: "Educated fools and disappointmented graduates saying #Fixthecountry. Fix yourself cheap thinkers"

The Taking Over hitmaker again joined the many voices discussing the Ejura unrests and clashes with a number of posts on Facebook.

In a Facebook post, Shatta Wale indicated that it was not right for people to go out and fight and end up in prison just because the masses were calling for it.

He said instead of clamouring for the country to be fixed, citizens should rather ask Ghanaian leaders to do better because the upheavals can only be disastrous for the entire nation.

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video showing how residents of Ejura in the Ashanti region run for cover amid sporadic gunshots from security personnel has popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, residents were seen fleeing the place they had massed up to demonstrate over the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed alias Macho Kaaka.

The townspeople were looking to accost the alleged perpetrators of the mob injustice which led to the involvement of the security personnel.

Some heavily-armed military men were seen disembarking from the bucket of a pick-up truck and were seen firing warning shots into the air to disperse the crowds.

