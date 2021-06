Police and military personnel have clashed with some youth at Ejura Sekeyedumase in the Ashanti region.

The security personnel clashed with the youth who were protesting over the death of a #FixTheCountry activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka.

Joy News reports that two people have died after gunshots were fired by the security personnel. Four others have also been injured.

