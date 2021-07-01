Following a fatal attack on Macho Kaaka, a social activist on Saturday, June 26, 2021, and the subsequent killing of two youth from Ejura, many thoughts have been expressed by Ghanaians on social media

Shatta Wale, in a post on his Twitter handle, condemned the fact that Ghanaians are pressuring authorities to Fix The Country and asked the protestors to stop and fix themselves.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a full list of Ghanaian celebrities whose stances have stood against that of Shatta Wale and what exactly they said.

1. Sarkodie said:

Definitely not the “Ghana” we preach to the world

2. Nana Aba Anamoah angrily said:

If it were an LGBTQ matter, every politician would have found their voice. They’d have gone into an attention-seeking competition by now. 3 young Ghanaians have needless been killed but majority of them are quiet.

3. Bridget Otoo said:

A country and its citizens killed someone fighting for them. He died because they made this about NPP

4. Efia Odo mentioned:

"You can't even speak up now because you might lose your life. Should I be afraid?" the actress who was almost in tears said.

5. Stonebwoy said:

Kaaka didn't have to die. He was only advocating for the improvement of the lives of his fellow citizens including the very people that killed him. He was killed because he refused to be a spectator. His brethren in Ejura didn't have to be attacked.

6. Lydia Forson indicated:

I'm 'deeply saddened' by death of Kaaka, two others in Ejura - Akufo-Addo

7. Prince David Osei mentioned:

Aiming at protesters and shooting at them is a NO NO what happened to tear gas, rubber bullets....... let’s pray for Ghana like joke like joke we about destroying the peace we enjoy as a nation!! Few weeks ago we were voted the 2nd most peaceful country in Africa!

8. Eno Barony stated:

PEACE CAN NOT BE KEPT BY FORCE. IT CAN ONLY BE ACHIEVED BY UNDERSTANDING. This is not the #GHANA we know.

9. Kwesi Arthur poured out the words:

Peace to all the families who lost thema people cos of these gluttons we dey call leaders.

The latest news on the Ejura shooting has been that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery to scrutinize the factors that led to the death of activists, Ibrahim Mohammed and the two other victims.

According to a statement signed by the acting Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, the minister has ten days to submit the report.

