Shatta Wale has been slammed by a lady who was displeased by his comments over the Ejura shooting and the Fix The Country movement

The dancehall artiste, in recent social media comments, told Ghanaian youth to stop demanding change from political leaders and fix their own lives

The lady registering her displeasure questioned Shatta whether he would hold similar views if victims of the shooting incident were from his town

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A young lady who did not identify herself by name has descended on the famous musician, Shatta Wale, over his comments regarding the recent shooting at Ejura and the entire Fix The Country movement.

Following the murder of Macho Kaaka outside his residence on Saturday, June 26, 2021, two other residents of Ejura were killed by soldiers on June 29, 2021, during Kaaka's burial.

On the morning of June 30, 2021, Shatta Wale took to his social media handle to advise the youth to desist from pressuring the authorities to fix the country, but rather focus on their own hustles and make life work for themselves.

Lady Bashes Shatta Wale over Ejura Shootings; Compares Victims to Nima Residents Credit: Vim Buzz

Source: Facebook

This did not sit well with many young people in Ghana who have the impression that the country is being mismanaged by its political leaders who are supposed to do better.

In response to Shatta Wale, the lady in question asked whether he would have made the same statements if the victims of the shooting incident were from his town, Nima.

She also told the dancehall artiste to stop being opportunistic by using the occasion of a sensitive issue to draw social media attention onto himself.

Check out some of Shatta Wale's comments on Twitter below:

Watch the lady's video below:

The latest news on the Ejura shooting has been that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery to scrutinize the factors that led to the death of activist, Ibrahim Mohammed and the two other victims.

According to a statement signed by the acting Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, the minister has ten days to submit the report.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Never miss important updates! Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Ghana