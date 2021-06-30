Felix Kwakye Ofosu is questioning why President Akufo-Addo has not made a statement about the Ejura shootings but made one about a situation in America

On Tuesday, June 29, two people were killed and four injured by security personnel whilst protesting the death of an activist

Ofosu says the silence of the president proves his critics right

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a member of the National Democratic Congress, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's silence regarding the shootings in Ejura vindicates critics.

In a post on Facebook, the former deputy information minister questioned why President Akufo-Addo has not made a statement about what is happening in his country but was quick to make one about what happened in America.

In his estimation, Ofosu said the attitude backs the observation by people who said Akufo-Addo would not provide good governance.

"Here he was quickly purporting to be commiserating with foreigners who lost their lives in other countries. His own citizens are slaughtered recklessly, some for simply criticizing his bungling government, and he would pretend not to have heard or seen the carnage on the streets of Ejura," reads part of the post by Ofosu, which includes a screenshot asking for Justice for 'George Floyd,' an American citizen who the police killed.

The former aspiring Member of Parliament for Abura Asebu Kwamankese also rebuked the President for not making, what he called, a genuine effort to ensure the Police arrest the offenders.

"He Will not offer a whimper nor commit to any genuine effort to punish the perpetrators. How he has vindicated his critics who cautioned that he will provide the worst government possible!"

Ghanaians have expressed worry following news of the death of two people in Ejura after gunshots were fired by security personnel.

The security personnel clashed with the youth who were protesting over the death of a #FixTheCountry activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka.

In a series of posts online, Ghanaians are asking questions about the state of security in the country.

