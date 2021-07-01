Rihanna's boyfriend list: Who has the singer and businesswoman dated?

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a Barbadian singer, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman. She charmed her way into the hearts of fans with her beautiful vocals and great lyrics and is one of the best singers of all time. Her albums are a mix of pop, dance, and R&B genres. She is also the founder and CEO of Fenty, Fenty Beauty, and the Clara Lionel Foundation. With all her achievements, it is no wonder that Robyn is someone everyone would love to date. Rihanna's boyfriend history is, arguably, an interesting one.

Rihanna is an excellent singer born and raised in Barbados. For more than a decade, Riri's love life has captivated fans with the high-profile partners she has dated. Although she has kept her love life under wraps, fans have always found a way to know who she is with.

Who has Rihanna dated?

Rihanna's relationships have always kept people talking. She has dated some of the greatest names in the entertainment industry. Do you know the guys who got to date the Princess of Pop? Here they are:

1. Asap Rocky

What is Rihanna's boyfriend's name? Riri's latest relationship is with Asap Rocky, an American rapper. Dating rumours between the two started back in 2019 when Rihanna starred as Rocky's love interest on his 2013 track Fashion Killa. Asap Rocky and Rihanna's relationship was made official in December 2020 when they went to Barbados for Christmas.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky's 2021 relationship has been the year's highlight, with fans following their every move. From late-night dates to gushing on interviews, it is pretty clear that Asap Rocky is smitten with Rihanna. In an interview with GQ, Asap revealed that Riri was the one for him.

2. Hassan Jameel

Hassan Jameel became Rihanna's boyfriend in May 2017. Hassan is a Saudi Arabian businessman, and the two made their relationship work for over two years. The Fenty founder's fun and wild ways balanced out the mogul's serious habits. He was Rihanna's boyfriend in 2020 before the two parted ways in January that year.

How old is Hassan Jameel? Jameel was born on 22nd October 1988, which makes him 32 years old as of 2021. He is the heir of a distribution company for Toyota Motors in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries.

3. Drake

After her split with Chris Brown, Rihanna allegedly had an on/off relationship for several years. During this time, they released some great songs, including Work, What's my name and Take Care. However, in 2018, Rihanna told Vogue that the two were no longer friends.

She added that their friendship ended, but they weren't enemies either. In 2019, she attended his 33rd birthday party, which led fans to believe that they had managed to patch their friendship up.

4. Chris Brown

Rihanna and Chris Brown's relationship, which started in 2007, was the singer's first public relationship after becoming famous. This relationship is probably the singer's most public relationship to date, primarily because of how it ended.

The couple broke up after Chris assaulted Rihanna on the night of the 2009 Grammy Awards. In 2012, the couple reconciled for a few months, but nothing ever came out of it.

5. Matt Kemp

Rihanna and Matt dated from January to December 2010. Matt Kemp is a professional baseball player who is also a big name in his field. However, the relationship did not last for long. The alleged reason for the break-up was that Matt could not keep up with Rihanna's travel schedule.

While this is the official Rihanna ex-boyfriends list, it only includes those who have been in official relationships with her. There are other partners that she has been rumoured with. However, neither of them commented on whether they were in a relationship or not. They include the following:

Shia LaBeouf

Ryan Phillipe

Leonardo DiCaprio

Karim Benzema

Lewis Hamilton

Travis Scott

Rihanna is a beautiful singer, fashion designer, and business mogul. The beautiful songstress has also been in several high-profile relationships that fans are interested in. Her most recent relationship with the rapper Asap Rocky has inspired most of her fans to go and check out Rihanna's boyfriend list.

