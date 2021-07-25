Who is Pete Davidson's girlfriend? Pete is among the Hollywood celebrities who have had a number of whirlwind romances in the scene. The Saturday Night Live comedian has been linked romantically to a few beautiful women in the entertainment scene such as Ariana Grande. Well, who is his current girlfriend?

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Peter Michael Davidson is an American comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He was born on November 16, 1993, on Staten Island, New York. Since 2014, he has been a regular cast member of Saturday Night Live. He also performs stand up comedy and has been on the TV shows Guy Code and Wild' n Out.

What does Pete Davidson look for in a girlfriend? While he hasn't been public with what criteria he uses to pick his girlfriends, Pete has revealed how he approaches them. In an interview with Page Six, he said that he is usually sincere and discloses his flaws, so there are no surprises. Given what his dating history looks like, it is clear that the strategy has been working so well.

Who is Pete Davidson's girlfriend?

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson hosted by Lanson attend day 6 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 03, 2021 in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Davidson's latest girlfriend is the Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor. Rumours about the two started swirling in March 2021 when Pete flew to the UK to spend time with her. However, in April, it was confirmed that the two were together. Later, the lovebirds were photographed cuddling on a scenic walk on April 25.

Pete Davidson's new girlfriend, Phoebe Harriet Dynevor, was born on April 17 1995, in Trafford, Greater Manchester. Given that her father was a screenwriter and her mother was an actress, Phoebe started acting at an early age.

She rose to the global scene when she landed a leading role on the Netflix period drama series Bridgerton. Her role as Daphne Bridgerton has made her a recognizable face all over the world.

Pete's dating history

Although Pete Davidson is famous for his comedic skills, he is also known for the string of stunning celebrities he has dated. The women he has dated include:

1. Carly Aquilino

Carly Aquilino hosts The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort on February Saturday 15, 2014 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Photo: Tom Briglia

Source: Getty Images

Carly Aquilino was Pete Davidson's girlfriend in 2015. Unfortunately, not much is known about Pete's relationship with the comedian and Girl Code star other than that they had a brief, casual fling.

2. Cazzie David

Cazzie David and Pete Davidson attend the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 9 premiere after party at TAO Downtown on September 27, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Jimi Celeste

Source: Getty Images

Cazzie was Pete's girlfriend in what may be his longest relationship yet. The two were together from May 2016 until they split in early 2018. Davidson ended his on and off relationship with her just a day before his relationship with Ariana Grande became public, thus devastating the writer.

Cazzie David is a writer who has co-created and co-starred in the web series Eighty Sixed in 2017. She is the daughter of comedian and Seinfield co-creator Larry David. So, how old is Cazzie David, Pete Davidson's girlfriend? The writer, who recently released her first collection of essays, No One Asked For This in 2020, is 26 years old as of 2021.

3. Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson (C) and Ariana Grande (R) attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

After he broke up with Cazzie David, Pete went on to get into a pretty serious relationship with the singer and songwriter Ariana Grande. This was one of the most shocking moves since no one saw it coming. The two publicly revealed they were in a relationship in May 2018, not long after Pete and Cazzie broke up.

The most shocking turn of events came when they announced their engagement weeks after that. However, their whirlwind romance ended that October after only five months of being together. After they broke up, Davidson covered up his neck tattoo that the singer inspired.

4. Kate Beckinsale

Pete Davidson (C) and Ariana Grande (R) attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Pete Davidson's girlfriend Kate is an actress that has been in the industry for almost twenty years. She is one of the actresses in their 40s who are still making it big in Hollywood. The two sparked romance rumours after they were spotted flirting at a Golden Globes afterparty. However, the fling came to an end in April 2019, just months after it began.

The once Pete Davidson's girlfriend Kate Beckinsale is almost twenty years older than Pete, given that the actress was born in 1973. Although many were concerned about their age gap, Davidson defended it by saying that it didn't bother them and that they were happy together.

5. Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley arrives for the opening ceremony and "My Salinger Year" premiere during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin. Photo: Gina Wetzler

Source: Getty Images

Soon after his relationship with Kate ended, Pete was spotted with Margaret Qualley. She was also Pete Davidson's girlfriend in 2019. Their whirlwind romance lasted only for two months, and the two remain amicable friends. Margaret is an American actress who is 26 years old.

6. Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Givenchy as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. Photo: Peter White

Source: Getty Images

In November 2019, the comedian was rumoured to be seeing the model Kaia Gerber. Kaia is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. She is a model who has made great strides in the modelling world despite her young age.

When did Pete Davidson and his girlfriend break up? The relationship fizzled out, and by January 2020, Page Six reported that the couple broke up. During that time, Pete Davidson was going through a lot with his mental health and had checked into rehab.

Pete Davidson has previously been spotted with numerous recognizable faces in the entertainment industry. So, who is Pete Davidson's girlfriend currently? The star is dating actress Phoebe Dynevor who rose to global fame for her role in Bridgerton. The two have been spotted together in public severally.

