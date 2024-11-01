Dr UN recently opened up about his dark days as his health deteriorates due to several issues with his kidneys

The viral personality has given potential donors more clarity about his health issues

His appeal has garnered significant traction online as netizens weigh in on his dark days

Controversial Ghanaian internet sensation Owusu Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN, has shared details about his health battle.

Dr UN Shares details about his kidney ailment.

Source: Facebook

This comes after he shared an emotional video online appealing for nearly half a million cedis to help him battle his kidney issues.

Dr UN is known for his questionable affiliation with the United Nations which led him to organise an infamous award scheme rewarding public figures.

Many of his beneficiaries, including Berla Mundi and Sarkodie, felt they had been scammed into believing his mission.

Dr UN's past has cast shadows on the new fundraiser to help him battle his health troubles.

A young content creator, Nana Baffour, has announced his attempt to interview Dr UN to help ascertain the internet personality's claims.

Ahead of their anticipated interview, the blogger shared some documents obtained from DR UN. They appear to be lab test results from the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Kumasi.

Netizens react to Dr UN's situation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dr UN's reported health issues.

Abu Nkansah Seth said:

Hahaha 😆 Nana, u sure , say dis UN man needs help

Khen Stone wrote:

Has he informed his colleagues at the UN ?

Anzuofaa Paul noted:

MAY HE BE Favored and be healed totally

Akwasi Kardashian succumbs to his kidney woes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian socialite and model Akwasi Kardashian had passed on after his battle with kidney issues.

On October 28, blogger SammyKay confirmed the news of Akwasi Kardashian's demise on social media.

The blogger shared an interview with Akwasi Kardashian on his sick dialysis bed before his death.

Source: YEN.com.gh