A video of a young Ghanaian woman's advice to her fellow ladies has triggered reactions on social media

This comes after she indicated that she would readily accept GH¢20 from her lover daily

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated the young lady for her comments

A young Ghanaian woman has stirred controversy after a video of her admonition to ladies to be appreciative went viral.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the woman advised her fellow ladies to appreciate what they receive from their partners, no matter how small.

Ghanaian lady advises women to be appreciative of what their partners give them. Photo credit: @righteoustv8/TikTok

Using herself as an example, she indicated that she would be grateful if her lover gave her GH¢20 daily.

The declaration by the young lady surprised her friend as she interrupted trying to convince her friend that GH¢20 from a lover is insufficient, especially considering the price hike on food items.

The adorable video had raked in over 1000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians celebrate the woman for the advice

Social media users who took to the video's comment section celebrated the woman for being thoughtful.

akuffojoseph2 stated:

"My sister l give her 50 cedis a day and she keeps on insulting me always."

Philip Nartey replied:

"Hmmm sister brotherhood is very proud of hmmm sister."

YUSSIF ABDUL JALILU added:

"Tell your sister that she might be joking. others are collecting twenty cedis for three days with childrens.Wanya papa."

Dela Sky replied:

"Is it an obligation to give u money everyday aside what the famiĺy will eat?"

Jake Peter added:

"Even 50 cedis they said it’s small 30 is too small ok."

Ladies advised against dating men less than GH¢2k

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady has warned women not to enter relationships with men who earn less than GH¢2,000 a month.

She explained that a man earning less than GH¢2,000 a month could not care for a lady and her family.

She stressed that a man is responsible for assisting his partner financially; therefore, he must earn enough.

