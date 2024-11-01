Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako's son has been remanded into lawful custody for one week over the East Legon accident

The 16-year-old was remanded on Friday, November 1, when he made his first appearance at the Juvenile Court in Accra

He is alleged to have driven a Jaguar SUV which crashed into an Acura at East Legon, killing two 12-year-old girls

The 16-year-old son of renowned prophet Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako was remanded into custody on Friday, November 1, 2024, for his involvement in the East Legon accident.

The boy who appeared before the Juvenile Court in Accra was remanded for one week. He will be held at the Osu Boys Court as investigations into the matter.

Bishop Salifu Amoako's is going to remand for one week over the East Legon accident

According to GHOne TV, the court directed that his Ghanaian and US passports must be deposited with the court by Monday, November 4, 2024.

He has been slapped with eight charges including, mansl*ughter and dangerous driving.

Investigators have scheduled a medical review of the young suspect at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, with police set to facilitate the examination on Monday.

