Over the past 24 months, grace and hard work put together have pushed a number of young Ghanaians into the limelight so much that they have now taken their central places on the celebrity pedestal

The young people who are all less than 25 years old, emerged from different spheres of life including football, hilarious social media skits, and football.

YEN.com.gh put together an amazing list of such well-known people who were everyday Ghanaians just two years ago and how they rose to the levels they are at now.

1. Jackline Mensah

Jackline rose to fame during the lockdown period in 2020. It all happened when she was home and decided to try out the new sensation called TikTok. Her skits cracked so many ribs and she kept going viral. Now she has millions of followers across her different social media handles and she is turning 21 on May 21, 2022.

2. Felix Afena Gyan

Felix was born on January 19, 2003. He was playing as part of his school team when he got a call-up abroad. In less than 12 months, he started playing for AS Roma and has also starred in an enviable position for the Black Stars of Ghana. He is a promising player but Grace did his job for the lad.

3. Black Sherif

Killa Blacko, as he is also called was not known by anyone two years ago. In 2021, his first and second sermons went viral on social media and he got the attention of all Ghanaians as well as a great number of people overseas. Now, his Kwaku The Traveller hit has topped all his previous records. He is the man of the moment in Ghana music and the gentleman is not only 20 years old.

4. Erkuah Official

Janet Offei, as she is officially known is a student at the University of Ghana. She has first-class. The brilliant lady rose from nowhere to overtake every other TikTok star in Ghana. In less than 12 months, she accrued 2 million followers on the viral mobile application. She has had collaborations with many Ghanaian stars including Jackline Mensah and also some Nigerians.

5. Francisca Lamini

Francisca, a brilliant young lady was only in Keta Senior High Technical School when she became an inspiration to many. The lady estimated to still be in her teens became the first girl in eight years to reach the final stage of the National Science and Maths Quiz. She is not set to pursue Medicine at Harvard Medical School in the U.S. after clocking 8As in both WASSCE and NOVDEC.

6. Tracy Osei

Tracy is currently 26. However, at the time she became a viral sensation, the lady was only 23. Her wedding with Kennedy Osei, the son of business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, is still a point of reference when it comes to weddings that made waves in Ghana. It happened in January 2020. Since the moment her wedding videos went viral, the young lady has been in the limelight as a star.

7. Yaw Tog

Yaw Tog is another viral musician with a promising future. Born on May 8, 2003, the young man's music became the order of the day in 2021. At just 18, he won the Best Hip Hop Song of the Year which is a coveted award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards last year. His fans are eagerly waiting for another hit song from him.

