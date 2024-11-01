Derrick, a Ghanaian in Canada, said he earns $6000 monthly from two jobs and benefits from a lower cost of living outside Toronto

A young Ghanaian man in Canada has disclosed his monthly earnings from his two jobs and corresponding significant expenditures.

Derrick said he earns $6000 every month from his two jobs and pays $600 for rent. He explained that other people he knows living in Toronto, Ontario, and Ottawa pay higher amounts for their rent.

Derrick tells DJ Nyaami that he earns $6000 monthly and pays $600 for rent in Canada. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Derrick said he lives outside of the capital city of Canada and is thus able to manage his finances better.

He said the low cost of living where he is compared to the big and crowded cities in Canada, where things are more expensive.

He said that the minimum wage in Toronto and its environs is $16 per hour; however, living outside of Toronto offers a more affordable and balanced lifestyle compared to the higher costs associated with the city.

He encouraged Ghanaians who have travelled to Canada for greener pastures in Canada to move from Toronto to other cities.

He added that most Ghanaians and Africans prefer to live in Toronto because of its diversity of cultures, unlike in other states.

Netizens comment on Henry’s monthly salary

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on Henry’s monthly wage and expenditure. Read them below:

@hisholiness2010 said:

“Our brother really has a plan,he has arranged things well and it working out for him. Kudos bro🎉”

@BrigetteBarimah wrote:

“Dennis well done good interview deejay”

@Q.Me601 said:

“Awesome guy. In a nutshell, Canada is a bigger version of UK. For immigrants who aspire to study and transition into chosen careers, US is your best bet.”

@dennisnkrumah4625 said:

“it’s how he forgot he was saying TORONO before and started saying TORONTO after sometime for me. Nyame nkoara ne nokwafuor. Hahahahahahahaha”

@ktech2762 wrote:

“Personal finance education is key in Canada. Leverage the FHSA, RRSP accounts once you have your PR if your income is over $100K”

Source: YEN.com.gh