Famous Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, was seen advising rising Nigerian artiste, Ladipoe in a video that is fast trending online.

At the begging of the video, the young artiste was being acknowledged for producing a hit song that is currently making waves in Nigeria.

Explaining how he was able to make it this far, Ladipoe indicated that he has fought hard to get here and he is ready to take on the future by storm although he will remain humble.

This was when Sarkodie came in saying,

"All the artistes that I have met over the years that made it, had this same energy. In Africa, rap is not the main thing, so to be able to dominate with rap, you need that strength"

Watch the video below:

What Ghanaians are saying

YEN.com.gh quickly put together some of the interesting reactions this video has been getting on social media

@TilsyW stated emphatically:

Finness, swagalicious, dope, talented, Sark has it all. He's got no size. No matter how hard they try to compare him to others.

@morrisstunna made an interesting comparison

Sark he be coach anka he go be Pep Guardiola. Mans always doing the show for the cameras

@kwesimusiq_ said:

Herr Awurade all these people hating are doing a full time job on its own. How can you hate a man with such sophisticated demeanor

Recently, Sarkodie was in the news when he spoke concerning the trending FixTheCountry movement of Ghanaians calling on the government to attend to the numerous issues being faced by citizens.

According to the influential artiste, the citizens will automatically fix their attitudes if the government fixes the country for them.

He further explained that it is difficult for individuals to try fixing themselves in an environment that is not structured to favour people whose attitudes are fixed.

