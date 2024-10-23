A video of the burial service of Justine Agbenu in Accra has left many Ghanaians sad

This comes after classmates of the 12-year-old also showed up at the burial service to play their last respects

Many people who took to the comment section of the video consoled the grieving family on their loss

It was a sad sight to behold as Justine Agbenu, one of two students who died in a crash at East Legon, was laid to rest on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

A video making rounds on social media showed the touching moment classmates of the 12-year-old arrived at St. Theresa's Parish in Accra to pay their last respects to their departed friend.

The video showed the sad scene when friends of Justine Agbenu burst into tears and had to be consoled.

Already, Maame Dwomoh Boaten, one of the girls who also died in the same accident, has been laid to rest.

Ghanaians console the grieving family

Social media users who took to the video's comment section consoled the grieving family on their loss.

Macb Hmmusic asked:

"Please someone should tell me oo. What actually happened in East Legon?"

Dina Esinam Afitor Numekevor reacted:

"You and your son are making the hearts of people bleed and you tell us your son didn’t take gun…3dawanim!"

Konsagh Zon Ernest added:

"Painful exit, may God give them peaceful rest and may the Lord send the Holy Spirit to come and comfort the families."

Patricia Akuaba Seshie added:

"No mother or grandma deserves this."

Justine Agbenu's grandmother speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the grandmother of Justine Agbenu shed light on how Bishop Salifu Amoako attempted to seek forgiveness from their family.

She told Kofi Adoma in an interview that Salifu Amoako sent some men to their residence to apologise on his behalf after Justine's death.

She noted that the apology was not accepted and that her family sent the men away.

