A suspected thief broke into a Dansoman phone shop without wearing a mask but retreated upon spotting security cameras

He was captured on camera during his initial entry only for him to return later with a mask

During his second visit, he made away with valuable items, including Apple watches, headphones, televisions, and perfumes

An audacious break-in occurred at a phone shop in Dansoman, where a suspected thief attempted to spy on the presence of security cameras without concealing his identity, leading to a surprising turn of events.

The individual, whose face was captured on camera in a video that has since gone viral, initially entered the store without wearing a mask, apparently hoping to remain undetected.

Upon realizing the presence of security cameras within the establishment, the would-be thief swiftly retreated from the scene, possibly to deliberate his next course of action.

A Ghanaian man caught red-handed Photo credit: eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

However, he later returned to the shop, this time donning a mask in an apparent effort to conceal his identity.

During his second entry, the masked thief reportedly managed to abscond with a substantial haul of high-value items, including several Apple watches, headphones, televisions, and perfumes.

Social media users react to video of suspected thief who went back to wear mask

The audacious heist has reportedly left the shop's owners and netizens grappling with the challenge of identifying the individual responsible for this bold act of theft.

@Theesamuelll said:

Why have you saved someone’s video and put your water mark on it meanwhile they posted it without water mark

@streets_mba mentioned:

Youth of today koraaa why??? Somebody hustle saaa set up a shop, you want use one day squander the thing.

@kwesikwaa stated:

thieves are really annoying human beings. someone struggles to make a decent life for themselves n they simply hop in n make away with everything

Watch the video below:

Concerns raised online as Nigerian resident exposes group engaged in unauthorized removal of discarded metal objects captured by CCTV

Meanwhile, a Nigerian resident has expressed alarm on the internet regarding a group of individuals known for scavenging condemned metal items.

A CCTV camera recorded these men removing a drainage grate without proper authorization and taking it away. The video has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation from users sharing their thoughts on the matter.

Office CCTV records dramatic helicopter crash at Oba Akran Avenue, Lagos

In another story, an office CCTV camera documented the dramatic moment a helicopter crashed at Oba Akran Avenue, Lagos. Footage, widely circulated on Twitter, captures the helicopter's forceful descent, sending people running for safety.

The incident, which occurred right in front of a Nigerian man named Donadex's office, was shared online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh