Reports reaching YEN.com.gh have it that a gory accident has been recorded at La, a suburb of Accra which has led to the loss of life.

In a new video and commentary sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, scenes from the accident scene were captured.

According to the commentary, a woman has lost her life through the accident and a man is believed to have sustained some injuries.

The video in YEN.com.gh's possession showed a huge crowd massing up at the scene of the accident to witness it for themselves.

The commentary from the video had it that the woman was unlucky and got caught in the middle of the car crash causing her death.

As at the time the report was being carried, personnel from the Ghana Police Service and National Ambulance Service were at the scene assessing the situation and helping the injured.

The accident is said to have happened around the popular Bush Canteen area.

Source: Yen News