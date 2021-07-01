Gunshots have been fired at Agbogbloshie in Accra as scrap dealers in the area clashed with security personnel on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The gunshots were reportedly fired by military personnel to disperse the scrap dealers who were burning tyres on the streets.

Graphic Online reports that the scrap dealers were resisting efforts by the Great Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey to decongest the area.

The scrap dealers happen to be part of other groups of traders who are being moved from the Central Business District (CBD) as part of Quartey's 'Make Accra Work' agenda.

The decongestion exercise started on the morning of Thursday, July 1, 2021, and was peaceful until it got to the turn of the scrap dealers.

The group decided to resist the ejection and went to the street to protest, burning tyres in the process.

