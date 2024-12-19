The Majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has shared his views on what he believes would be some challenges the incoming NDC majority would face

He said due to the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, insisting on keeping a lean budget, so many of the MPs would have nothing apart from their parliamentary duties

He believes this would make them unenthusiastic, and many would stay out of parliament as a result

The leader of government business, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has shared his thoughts on what could happen to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentarians after their landslide victory in the 2024 elections.

In an interview on JoyNews on the state of parliament, Afenyo-Markin noted that the size of the NDC in the upcoming parliament would create problems for them.

Majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin says the incoming NDC majority will grapple with unenthusiastic MPs.

He explained that the President-elect, John Mahama, plans to establish a lean government with only 60 ministers appointed, meaning many NDC parliamentarians would become redundant.

He explained that with a reduced ministerial team, many NDC members would have only their parliamentary duties to tackle, after which they would have nothing else to do.

He also said the slim ministerial team would imply that many MPs would not have the extra financial support Ministers often receive to be able to develop their constituencies.

Afenyo-Markin noted that with little to nothing to do in parliament, many MPs would rather stay in their constituencies than come to the Chamber.

And in the rare moments they come to Parliament, they would be reduced to echoing “yeah, yeah.”

He stated that he had experienced the same during his tenure as Majority leader and said he would not hesitate to point out the empty seats behind the future majority leader in the next parliament.

Ato Forson rejects government’s proposal

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has strongly pushed against the government’s plan to procure ships for the Ghana Navy at a whopping cost of €140 million.

Addressing Parliament on December 16, 2024, Dr Forson said the proposal was unnecessary and ill-timed.

He said that considering the country's dire economic situation, imposing such an undue financial burden on the incoming government was untenable.

According to JoyNews, he further explained that the acquisition would add $350 million in debt to Ghana’s already existing debt.

Parliament reconvened

YEN.com.gh reported that Parliament reopened on December 16, 2024, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The recall comes after the Speaker refused to reconvene Parliament sooner due to the 2024 elections.

Parliament was also amid a political tussle over who the leader of the majority side of the House was.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

