Fire breaks out at Synagogue Church during TB Joshua’s funeral service

The candlelight procession in honour of the late Prophet TB Joshua was disrupted by a fire outbreak at the Synagogue Church Of All Nations

The quick thinking of the worshipers prevented the fire from spreading from a storehouse to other areas of the building

The Synagogue Church disclosed the cause of the fire and assured the public that the incident was put under control

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A fire incident occurred at the headquarters of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos Monday night, July 5, during the candlelight procession in honour of the late founder of the Church, Prophet TB Joshua.

Premium Times reported that a storehouse in the church’s premises was gutted by fire around 11 pm.

TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn Joshua, led the candlelight procession at the SCOAN Faith Resort in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo: TB Joshua Ministries

Source: Facebook

The publication stated that the worshippers prevented the fire from spreading by using containers to scoop water from near the church and dashing to douse the flames.

A minor electrical fire incident

The Synagogue Church via its Facebook page on Tuesday, July 5, confirmed the fire incident in a press statement.

It described the occurrence as a minor electrical fire incident at a storehouse within the church complex, noting that the fire was quickly brought under control without any injuries.

The official statement issued by the church partly read:

''In the late evening of Monday 5th July 2021, there was a minor electrical fire incident at a store house within The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) complex. The incident was quickly brought under control without any injuries.

''As part of the preparedness for the weeklong services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua, The SCOAN has worked closely with relevant government agencies including the Lagos State Fire Services, whose members were on ground at the time of the incident.''

The church stated that there there is no cause for alarm, noting that the services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua will continue as scheduled.

Primate Ayodele visits TB Joshua’s widow, Evelyn

Meanwhile, the wife of late Prophet TB Joshua, Evelyn, received Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church at her home in Lagos on Saturday, July 3.

The cleric was at the Synagogue Church Of Nations alongside his aides and church members to pay a condolence visit to Evelyn who lost her husband on Saturday, June 5.

Primate Ayodele had nothing but good things to say about the deceased. He praised TB Joshua's philanthropic acts and kind gestures to all, describing him as a gift to humanity, PM News reported

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh