A victim of the Makola Market fire incident on July 5, 2021, has spoken about their losses

According to the lady, four shops that were recently stocked with goods from China got burnt in the fire

The full extent of the damage caused by the fire incident which reportedly started around 9:30 am is yet to be estimated

One of the victims of the Makola Market fire has indicated that her madam's shop where she works has been brutally destroyed by the incident.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the lady revealed that four shops belonging to the same owner were stocked with fresh goods from China just three days before the fire.

Although the full extent of the destruction caused by the fire in the shops is not yet ascertained, the lady fears that a huge portion of the new investment could be lost, if not all.

Lady narrates how her 4 shops newly-stocked with China goods got burnt in fire Credit: YEN.com.gh

"I was not here when the fire started. By the time I got here, I saw smoke coming out of the shops. We sell goods for children and the shops were freshly restocked with China goods just three days ago".

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, a cloud of thick smoke was spotted emanating from stores adjacent to the Georgina Stores Complex close to the Makola Shopping Mall 2.

The fire which is believed to have started around 9:30 am on Monday, July 5, 2021, is still raging and spreading to other shops.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire service at Makola have been trying their best to quench the raging inferno.

Earlier, an individual believed to be a witness when fire swept through some parts of the Makola market in Accra shared how long it took fire tenders to show up to attend to the fire.

Kojo Asante, a Twitter user with the handle Mister_Asante in a series of posts claimed that the nearest fire service station didn't have water and fuel in their trucks to help fight the fire.

