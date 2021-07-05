Fire Service needs fixing too - KOD says following late Response to Makola fire

Kofi Okyere Darko has blasted the powers that be at the Ghana Fire Service

In a Facebook post, he questioned the 'we have no water' attitude by the service

His comment was in reaction to the fire that swept through parts of the Makola market

Media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko, also known as KOD has reacted to news of the late response by the Fire Service because they did not have water and fuel in their tender.

On Monday, July 5, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported about the fire that swept through some parts of the Makola market in Accra, and the inability of the service to help fight the fire.

Fire Service personnel were alleged to have arrived late at the fire scene, stating they had no fuel and water at the time the call to them came through.

In a post on Facebook, an outraged Darko lashed out at the officials of the service for their general attitude to outbreaks over the years.

"Pls pardon me; is it not stupid for the fire service to sit at their stations with no water in their fire engines? How do we even explain this? This same nonsense happens all the time there’s a fire outbreak," reads part of his post.

"So they sit there and work lotto numbers or what? Fire service needs fixing too."

Check out his full post below

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the account of an eyewitness who was at the scene of the thick smoke emanating from stores adjacent to the Georgina Stores Complex close to the Makola Shopping Mall 2.

Kojo Asante, a Twitter user with the handle Mister_Asante in a series of posts claimed that the nearest fire service did not have water and fuel in their trucks to help fight the fire.

He alleged that it took over an hour after the report was made for the fire service to get to the Makola market.

