A young Nigerian woman has been celebrated on social media for her immense academic success

The 18-year-old who recently graduated from university came out top of her class with a first-class degree

The lady who had a 4.01 CGPA in her first semester in school went home with 5 awards of excellence

A Nigerian lady has celebrated completing her undergraduate program at the university in style.

The scholar identified as Oluwateniola Shyllon shared her excitement on LinkedIn as she posted adorable photos in an academic gown.

Oluwateniola Shyllon topped from her first semester in school Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Oluwateniola Shyllon

The 18-year-old not only led her economics class but bagged a first-class.

Oluwateniola was also honoured with 5 awards.

Speaking on her achievement, the elated lady expressed delight at finally wrapping up her academic pursuit after gaining admission into Babcock University, Ikenne, at the age of 15.

The bright woman said it dawned on her that huge success was in the offing when in year one, the first semester, she had a GPA of 4.91/5.0.

Her post read in part:

"At 18, I’m excited to announce that I am a first-class Economics graduate from Babcock University!

"Coming in to university at 15 was so tough on me, and it took a while for me to get used to. But in my first semester, when I emerged top in my class (GPA:4.91/5.0), I knew that I would be okay.

"The journey has finally come to an end and I’m filled with mixed emotions. However, I am grateful to God for helping me, and for bringing such wonderful friends to my life in my stay at Babcock University. I am also grateful to my family and my mentors."

Nigerians celebrate her

Good thoughts trailed her post as people praised her.

Reacting, her dad Ademisikun Shyllon remarked:

"Congratulations to my wonderfully smart daughter. The sky is the beginning for you my amazon."

Kehinde Obisanya told the dad:

"Congratulations Sir!

"Wishing your daughter all round success in the future and divine guardian and protection.

"Thanks for being a wonderful parents: you and your wife.

"Praise God!"

Lauretta Togonu Bickersteth commented:

"Lovely. Another "young FUTURE FEMALE" is "born". We are excited!!!! Congratulations. The FUTURE IS BRIGHT & WAITING don't let anyone tell you ALL YOUR DREAMS are not VALID!!!! THEY are BRACE UP - harbour No apprehension just get ready to EXPERIENCE your life journey ordained PURPOSE.YOU CAN. No shaking.

"WE MOVE. THE FUTURE is about CONFIDENT & DISRUPTIVE young FEMALES too!!!!. Just a female here that LOVES Celebrating other WOMEN'S Success seen here too !!!. Thumbs up for being NO 1. CLASS!!"

