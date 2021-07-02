A Nigerian lady, Uyiosa Ogunbor, has achieved a rare feat in her family after writing the dream down a decade ago

Before she got admission into the university, the young lady faced several rejections from many schools

While an undergraduate, she founded a company to help prospective medical experts, an outfit that succeeded

A Nigerian lady identified as Uyiosa Ogunbor has achieved the dream she wrote down 10 years ago as she became a medical doctor.

In a LinkedIn post, she said the path to success was fraught with many difficulties. In 2016, she was rejected four times from different schools before she sought opportunities abroad.

The lady revealed she wrote her dream down 10 years ago. Photo source: LinkedIn/Uyiosa Ogunbor

I founded my company too

Schools that had earlier rejected her soon called her back for interviews. As a student, the Nigerian lady revealed that she also learned financial literacy along the way.

Uyiosa founded a company called Medsimple as an undergraduate. The outfit mentors and provide resources for aspiring medical professionals.

I'm glad I did it

The victorious lady said though starting a business was so much rough, in retrospect, she was glad she took the step then.

The young lady appreciated people who offered various support to her along the way and those who accepted her business pitches.

At the time of writing this report, her post had gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 28,000 likes.

Another first in her family

