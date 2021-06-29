Man Whose Mum Sold Wrappers to Send Him to School Thanks Her in 12 Languages

A grateful man has taken to social media to shower encomiums on his mum for her sacrifices towards his academic pursuit

A man has celebrated his mother on social media for being the reason behind his academic success.

Emmy Williams shared on LinkedIn that he almost gave up on his undergraduate studies at University of Benin (UNIBEN) but for encouraging words from his mother who vowed to see him finish against all odds.

Man pens emotional note as he hailed his mum for her sacrifices Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Emmy Williams

Emmy who is a movie actor said his mother sold her ornaments and wrappers to fund his studies.

The 2018 graduate of microbiology bemoaned his failure to achieve the first-class result he promised his mother.

He praised her in 12 languages

Emmy went on to say thank you in 12 languages namely in Chinese, Yoruba, Spanish and so forth and shared a picture of her.

His post read in part:

"When I first gained admission into the University of Benin to obtain a Bachelor's Degree in Microbiology, I could remember there was no dime in the house. I couldn't even afford the ₦3,000 needed for the purchase of record file, let alone pay the ₦45,000 acceptance fee. I was about giving up, but your words struck me like a thunderbolt. Beating your right hand on your chest, you said...

"Emmanuel, as long as I still have the breath of God in my nostrils, I have vowed to God that you'll graduate from this same UNIBEN. Mark my words, na me talk am!"

"You sold your golden ornaments and Wrappers to train me.

"Momma you kept to your words!"

Social media users joined him in celebrating his beloved mum

Babajide Idris wrote:

"She is a super hero mum and God bless her. Mothers are amazing."

Chukwuemeka Nwankwo commented:

"I feel you brother. Dad's are wonderful, but Mums are just extraordinary."

Oluwajimi Ogboji said:

"Love this! God bless you both."

Chiedozi Onyenakuchi reacted:

"Congrats bro! Just the beginning."

Man celebrates mum who sold bread to send him to school

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a young man, Edward, acknowledged his mother's sacrifices as he made a great public show of his appreciation in the market.

A LinkedIn user, Ayodeji Odeyele, who shared photos of the man and his mother, revealed that he went straight on both knees in his graduation gown.

Source: Yen.com.gh