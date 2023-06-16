Hundreds of NPP supporters made a big deal of Dr Bawumia's filing of nominations on Friday, June 16

They danced and made merry on the street as the vice president and his campaign arrived at the party office

Last month, former vice chairman Fred Oware and former national organiser Sammy Awuku picked up the forms on behalf of Dr Bawumia

There was a frenzy at the head office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Friday, June 16, 2023, as hundreds of party grassroots stormed there to support Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to file his nomination for the flagbearer race.

A video shared on Dr Bawumia's official Facebook page captures the teeming youth of the party dancing and making merry on the streets leading to the party's Asylum Down head office.

Hundreds of NPP supporters thronged the party office to show support for Bawumia as he filed his nomination (L) and Dr Bawumia speaking at a recent event. Source: Fcebook/@MBawumia.

Source: Facebook

Some supporters wore T-Shirts with Bawumia's image and the slogan "It Is Possible".

Others were dressed in NPP T-shirts and scarves.

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by his fashion-loving wife, Samira Bawumia and his campaign team.

The video also captured the charged atmosphere of party supporters rooting for Dr Bawumia to lead the party into 2024 ahead of the party's presidential primary in November.

Bawumia announced the filing of nomination ahead of Friday

Last month, influential members of the governing party like former vice chairman Fred Oware and former national organiser Sammy Awuku picked up the forms on behalf of the vice president.

On his Facebook page on Thursday, June 16, 2023, Dr Bawumia indicated that he would file his nomination on Friday.

Dr Bawumia faces stiff competition from former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Assin North MP Ken Agyapong.

