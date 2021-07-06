Prophet Jesus Ahuofe has claimed that Highlife singer, Castro, is not dead as Ghanaians have been made to believe

According to Jesus Ahuofe, Castro is alive in spirit and will come back to Ghana in 30 years

Castro got missing exactly seven years and he is officially presumed to be dead from July 6, 2021

Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, has stated that Highlife singer Castro is not dead as many people think.

Castro, born Theophilus Tagoe, got missing while riding on a jet ski at the Ada estuary with a female acquaintance Janet Bandu.

Castro and Bandu were part of a number of people who joined former Balck Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, to have fun at a resort.

Gyan who had returned from Brazil after Ghana's unimpressive performance in the 2014 FIFA World Cup which saw the Black Stars eliminated in the first round was throwing a party.

As per the laws of Ghana, Castor is supposed to be declared dead after going missing for exactly seven years today, July 6, 2021.

But in an interview with Accra FM, Jesus Ahuofe, who is the founder of Newlife Kingdom Chapel International, has asked that Castro should not be declared dead.

According to the prophet, Castro is alive and living in a spiritual world but will return to this world after 30 years.

Jesus Ahuofe explained that when Castro fell into the water, he was taken up by spirits and he is enjoying life there.

"Castro not dead. He is going to return after 30 years and he will be an old man with a grey beard. I will therefore entreat the family not to organise a funeral for him," he said.

Meanwhile, a man who looks just like Ghanaian musician Castro has been spotted on social media.

In a video on Instagram, the man was singing one of Castro's hit songs and also depicted the singer's stagecraft.

The video has come just the time Castro is expected to be presumed dead.

Source: Yen