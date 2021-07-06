Ghanaian singer Castro, known in private life as Theophilus Tagoe, disappeared exactly seven years today, July 6, 2021.

Barring any last-minute miracle, Castro will be officially declared after today in accordance with Ghana's laws.

Per the laws, a person who goes missing and is not found after necessary efforts have been made to locate him or her prove futile is presumed after seven years.

As Ghanaians grapple with the news that the silky singer is being declared dead, photos have popped up showing Castro's daughter he left behind.

The photos were shared in the form of a collage by the singer in May 2014, just about two months before he disappeared.

At that time, Castro's baby girl who is known as Chica, was just about three years old and she looked so adorable.

See the photos of Chica below:

Source: Yen.com.gh