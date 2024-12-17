Renowned online senation and influencer Dulcie Boateng now owns a brand new Lexus SUV vehicle

The plush new ride was reportdledly gifted to her by her rich boyfriend who hopes start a fanily with her

Fans took to social media to share their admiration for Dulcie and her husband

Ghanaian content creator Dulcie Boateng's boyfirend has gifted her a brand new Lexus SUV.

She got the plush gift after her recent high-flying trip to Nigeria which she made with some of her close associates.

The viral star flooded social media with her first moments after seeing the new car gift.

Mitch brothrs surprise Dulcie

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh. Dulcie Boateng's colleagues recounted how they planned the gesture with Dulcie's boyfriend.

The Snapchat star was stunned as she set eyes on the new car for the first time.

Before the car present, the influnecer had posted a video of some flowers, dollars and a romantic note she received from boyfriend.

Reports indicate that Dulcie's boyfriend's gestures may be part of a package to usher her into motherhood as some fans suspect the influencer may be pregnant.

Dulcie Boateng talks about her wealth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dulcie Boateng had opened up about her source of wealth after claiming she makes GH₵150k monthly from content creation.

Miss Boateng said she makes money from instant ads and sells her own products; however, she does not have time for that since she is focused on promoting other businesses.

Snapchat stars named Pizzaman, Body Zone, and Whole Beauty are among some of the brands she has worked with extensively.

