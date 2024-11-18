Gospel music star Sandra Boakye-Duah recently tied the knot with her fiance in a simple and beautiful wedding

The singer is known for her explosive performances and collaborations with established gospel music artistes

Joe Mettle was among several renowned personalities spotted at Sandra Boakye-Duah's wedding

Ghanaian singer Sandra Boakye-Duah, behind the viral gospel hit Light Has Come, is now a wife.

The singer tied the knot with her handsome, tall, and full-bearded husband, whose name was given as Gabriel.

Videos from her simple and beautiful marital ceremony have surfaced online, exciting scores of fans.

Joe Mettle's collaborator Sandra Boakye-Duah marries. Photo source: Instagram/SandraBoakyeDuah

Joe Mettle attends colleague's wedding

Sandra Boakye-Duah is one of Ghana's refreshing gospel talents who has earned cosigns from top performers, including Nigerian composer and Ekwueme hitmaker Prospa Ochimana.

She rose to fame after her collaboration with award-winning gospel singer Joe Mettle, which dropped this year.

Their song Give Me Oil, which appears on Joe Mettle's latest album, Songs Of The Spirit, has garnered over three million hits on YouTube alone.

Joe Mettle was among several stars who attended Sandra Boakye Duah's marital ceremony, including Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo (JOA).

Fans hail Sandra Boakye Duah

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sandra Boakye Duah's marital milestone.

Minister Michael Osei said:

"Glory to God burden of being single has be lifted Bless u mummy Sandra Boakye"

Nharnhar Yhaa Adepa Diamond wrote:

"Congratulations Ministrel on union. Your home blessed kuraa"

CELIA VOGUE🧵🪡✂️👗 noted:

"🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳God bless your new home woman of God 🥳🥳🥳🥳am soo happy for you 😘🥳🥳🥳"

Adiepena Abigail added:

"Waaaaow congratulations Ghana Victoria Orenz@Mrs Sandra🎉🎊🥳God bless your union and your new home"

Niiella shares surprise wedding footage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2022 TGMA Best Female Vocalist of the Year, Niella, had married her colleague in a surprise ceremony.

The singer is one of Joe Mettle's gospel music cronies and collaborators appearing on songs like Obiara Nni Ho and Unconditional Love.

She shared the best moments from her wedding in a music video and announced a new song she had composed for her husband.

