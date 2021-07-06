Christopher Guest: 10 interesting facts about the genius behind Spinal Tap

Christopher Haden-Guest is a playwright, composer, musician, filmmaker, actor, and comedian of American and British origin. He is well-known in Hollywood for writing, directing, and starring in a series of mock-documentary comedy films. Among his works are This Is Spinal Tap, Waiting for Guffman, and A Mighty Wind.

Director Christopher Guest attends a screening of "Mascots" at Linwood Dunn Theater on October 5, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Christopher Guest is a well-known performer. The quantity of productions on which he has worked demonstrates his talent. What further details about the artist would you like to know? Discover ten interesting facts about the celebrity.

10 interesting facts about Christopher Guest

If you are a fan of the entertainer, then you will be fascinated by these interesting facts about the actor. Here they are:

1. Christopher Haden-Guest is 73 years old

What is Christopher Guest's age? The star was born on 5th February 1948 in New York City to Peter Haden-Guest and Jean Pauline Hindes. His father was a British diplomat to the UN, while his mother worked for CBS.

Guest spent most of his childhood in London, where his father served in the House of Lords.

2. Guest has Jewish heritage

The actor has Jewish heritage from both his grandparents. His paternal grandfather Leslie Baron Haden-Guest was a Labour Party politician who converted to Judaism. At the same time, his grandmother was Colonel Albert Goldsmid's daughter, a British officer who created the Jewish Lads' and Girls' Brigade and the Maccabeans.

Christopher's maternal grandparents were Russian Jewish emigrants. However, Guest's parents had both become atheists, and he had no religious upbringing.

3. Guest holds a hereditary British peerage

Is Christopher Guest a royalty? He is the 5th Baron Haden-Guest, a hereditary British peerage, and he is commonly referred to as Lord Haden-Guest while using his title. He has openly stated his wish to see the House of Lords transformed into a democratically elected legislature.

4. He is an alumnus of Tisch School of Arts

The actor studied classical music at New York's High School of Music and Art. Following that, he went to the Stockbridge School in Massachusetts. He then went on to study acting at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where he earned a bachelor's degree in 1971.

5. He began his career in the 1970s

Harry Shearer and Christopher Guest, of the spoof band Spinal Tap, arrive before The 19th Annual American Music Awards on January 27, 1992, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bill Nation

Source: Getty Images

The gifted entertainer has enjoyed a successful three-decade career. He transitioned from the stage to the big screen and has amassed a cult following around the world. One of his first professional roles was that of Norman in Michael Weller's play Moonchildren.

Did Christopher Guest write Spinal Tap? Yes, he co-wrote the movie with Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and Rob Reiner. His other notable role is in the movie Princess Bride.

Christopher Guest's Princess Bride role was as Count Rugen, a fictional sadist.

So, what top films has the actor featured in? Some of Christopher Guest's movies are;

1971 - The Hospital

1972 - The Hot Rock (Policeman)

(Policeman) 1974 - Death Wish (Patrolman Jackson Reilly)

(Patrolman Jackson Reilly) 1975- The Fortune (Boy Lover)

(Boy Lover) 1975 - Tarzoon: Shame of the Jungle (Chief M'Bulu)

(Chief M'Bulu) 1978- Girlfriends (Eric)

(Eric) 1979 - The Last Word (Roger)

(Roger) 1980 - The Long Riders (Charley Ford)

(Charley Ford) 1981 - Heartbeeps (Calvin)

(Calvin) 1983- Likely Stories, Vol. 3 (Frankie-segment "Split Decision")

(Frankie-segment "Split Decision") 1984 - This Is Spinal Tap (Nigel Tufnel)

(Nigel Tufnel) 1987- Beyond Therapy (Bob)

(Bob) 1987- The Princess Bride (Count Tyrone Rugen)

(Count Tyrone Rugen) 1988 - Sticky Fingers (Sam)

(Sam) 1992 - A Few Good Men (Dr Stone)

(Dr Stone) 1994 - The Return of Spinal Tap (Nigel Tufnel)

(Nigel Tufnel) 2000 - Best in Show (Harlan Pepper)

(Harlan Pepper) 2009 - Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (Ivan the Terrible)

(Ivan the Terrible) 2009 - The Invention of Lying (Nathan Goldfrappe)

(Nathan Goldfrappe) 2016 - Mascots (Corky St. Clair)

What is the new Christopher Guest's movie? Unfortunately, the star hasn't appeared in any known new film. His last appearance was in the Movie Mascots, where he played the character Corky St. Clair.

6. He is known for his Mockumentary style films

Christopher Guest performs as Nigel Tufnel of Spinal Tap at their 'One Night World Tour' at Wembley Arena on June 30, 2009, in London, England. Photo: Matt Kent

Source: Getty Images

Even though he rejects the name, Christopher Guest has come the closest to nailing the mockumentary. He went on to make Waiting for Guffman and Best in Show after co-writing and starring in This Is Spinal Tap. Meanwhile, the genre exploded.

The faux-documentary approach was suddenly everywhere, even being broadcast into living rooms every week on shows like The Office, Modern Family, and Parks and Recreation.

So which are the best Christopher Guest's movies? According to ranker, his top best movies are Princess Bride, Best in Show, and This Is Spinal Tap.

Are Christopher Guest's movies improvised? Yes, Guest prefers that actors in his films make the script on set. Improvisation, also known as improv, is a type of live theatre where the plot, characters, and dialogue of a game, scene, or story are made up on the spot.

7. He was in a band in his early years

Does Christopher Guest play the guitar? Both Guest and co-star Michael McKean, who plays guitarist David St. Hubbins in This Is Spinal Tap, have performed in bands. That's why they were so at ease with their rock star persona.

We started performing in a band together in '67 in New York " he explains. I've been a musician for the past thirty years. I used to be in Arlo Guthrie's band. I was a member of Loudon Wainwright's band, as well as other touring bands.

8. He has been married for more than three decades

Christopher has one of the longest marriages in Hollywood. He is among the few Hollywood couples that still have their marriages intact. So, who is Christopher Guest's wife? The actor is married to actress Jamie Lee Curtis. The couple tied the knot in 1984 at the home of their mutual friend, Rob Reiner.

9. The star has two adopted children

Christopher Guest with his wife Jamie Lee Curtis and daughter Annie. Photo: SGranitz

Source: Getty Images

Anne, born in 1986, and Thomas, born in 1996, are the adopted children of Guest and his wife, Jamie Lee Curtis. His children have also dabbled in the entertainment industry, with Anne dabbling in dance and Thomas pursuing a career as an actor.

10. He has an impressive net worth

Did you know what Christopher Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis' net worth is? Well, Celebrity Net Worth estimates the couple's net worth to be $60 million.

Individually, how much is Christopher Guest's net worth? According to Richest, his wealth is estimated to be $15 million, with his primary source of income being from acting.

Christopher Guest has transformed the comedy industry with his mockumentary films. He has garnered numerous honours for his work, the most recent being a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy for his contribution to the 1976 film, The Lily Tomlin Special.

Yen.com.gh published an excellent article about Keeley Hawes. She is an English actress and producer who is well-known for her work as a voice actress in video games. Her resume reads like a who's who of the best British television of the twenty-first century, and she shows no signs of slowing down.

The English actress began her acting career in the 1990s, with minor roles in films such as Karaoke and Troublemakers. Discover 15 facts about the actress and producer that you probably didn't know.

Source: Yen