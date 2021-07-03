Keely Hawes: 15 things you didn't know about the English actress and producer

From featuring in music videos to starting a modelling career and ultimately becoming a big-time actress, Keeley Hawes has seen it all. The English actress's acting career dates back to the 1990s when she had supporting roles in movies like Karaoke and Troublemakers. So far, Keeley Hawes' TV shows and movies have helped improve her popularity in the movie industry.

Keeley Hawes is not just an actress but one aiming to make the world a better place, especially for children. She partners with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to actualise this dream.

Who is Keeley Hawes?

Hawes is an English actress and producer born at St Mary's Hospital, London, and grew up in a council flat in Marylebone near the Sylvia Young Theatre School. She is the lastborn in a family of four children.

When she was in Sylvia Young Theatre School, she became friends with Emma Bunton. Emma is an English singer, songwriter, media personality, and actress who rose to fame in the 1990s as a Spice Girls group member.

15 things you didn't know about the actress and producer

Keeley is famous for being the voiceover for Lara Croft in different game versions of Legend Timeline. She played in movies like Spooks, Line of Duty, and Ashes to Ashes.

Matthew MacFadyen's wife does her best to interpret her movie roles perfectly by researching those she wants to portray. In Keeley Hawes' Bodyguard role, for instance, she played a home secretary. So, she studied Amber Rudd, a one-time home secretary in real life, to understand the role better.

1. Her real name is Clare Hawes

Although the actress is best known as Keeley Hawes, that is not the name she was assigned at birth. So, why is Keeley Hawes called Keeley? Well, the reason for that is still unknown, but she was named Clare Julian Hawes at birth.

2. She is the voice of Lara Croft in Tomb Raider and Lara Croft games

Keeley Hawes' Tomb Raider voiceover role began in 2006. So far, she has voiced Lara Croft in seven video games including, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Tomb Raider: Legend, and Tomb Raider: Underworld.

3. Hawes has been married twice

Hawes is currently in her second marriage after she parted ways with her first husband, Spencer McCallum, in 2004. The union was blessed with Myles McCallum before marrying her second husband, Mathew MacFayden, in November 2004.

4. The actress was rumoured to be bisexual

Keeley played a male impersonator in a movie titled Tipping the Velvet. However, she sparked a media frenzy after announcing that her role as Kitty Butler was very relatable because she identifies as bisexual.

However, the actress later cleared the air in subsequent interviews. According to her, she meant that everyone is a little bisexual because people sometimes find themselves attracted to somebody of the same sex.

5. Hawes is a UNICEF ambassador

Matthew MacFadyen's wife became a UNICEF ambassador in 2017, although she has been collaborating with the organisation before then. She has participated in several visits to developing countries, including Sierra Leone, Papua Guinea, Djibouti, and Jordan, on behalf of the organisation.

Keeley Hawes' Instagram profile indicates her role with the organisation. On the Instagram platform, she has 130,000 followers and shares her upcoming projects and pictures with them.

6. Keeley was a model

Although she is more popular as an actress nowadays, Keeley was a model in her teens. Luckily for her, Select Agency, a modelling agency, scouted her. Afterwards, she modelled for a teen magazine called Shout in 1993.

7. Her current husband is a fellow actor

Keeley's heartthrob is also in the entertainment industry. So, how did Keeley Hawes meet Matthew MacFadyen? The lovebirds met during the production of the television series titled Spooks.

From there, they cemented a relationship and married a few months after Keeley's first marriage ended. So far, there is no news on Keeley Hawes and Matthew MacFadyen split

8. The actress used to be a writer

Keeley did not stay long in her modelling career before entering the movie industry. So, what was Keely Hawkes in? She was with Cosmopolitan Magazine as a writer and auditioned while working there. The audition was for Karaoke, a Dennis Potter movie.

9. Hawes has featured in tons of movies and television shows

Since her movie debut, Keeley Hawes' movies and TV shows roles are more than 80. The professional way through which she delivers her roles has made many entertainment fan's favourite.

10. Actress Hawes likes a neat environment

Matthew MacFadyen's wife confessed that she finds it challenging concentrating on a task at hand if the surrounding is disorganised. She described herself as a perfectionist, and fortunately, her husband shares the same enthusiasm for a clean surroundings.

11. She is still friends with her ex-husband

Although Keeley and her first husband and father of her first child officially divorced in 2004, they are still good friends. Keeley thinks divorce does not have to result in hostility. Interestingly, Spencer has moved on with his life after the divorce but still keeps in touch with Keeley Hawes and Mathew MacFayden's family.

12. Matthew MacFadyen's wife suffers from anxiety and depression

Keeley revealed her battles with depression and anxiety as well as how she copes with them. She suffered from depression at 17 years old, and although she got help, she has not forgotten it. Additionally, she admitted that anxiety is human nature, and people tend to worry. Therefore, she copes with these realities by constantly engaging herself.

13. She is worth millions of dollars

According to Information Cradle, Keeley Hawes' net worth is estimated at $19 million. Well, this is not surprising, considering the total movies and TV shows she has featured in. In addition, her work as a model has also impacted her net worth.

14. She is the mother of three children

Despite her busy schedule on set, Keeley is the mother of three children: two sons, Myles and Ralph, and a daughter, Maggie. She has one from her first marriage to Spencer McCallum and two from the second and current union with Mathew MacFayden.

15. Matthew MacFadyen's wife used to crush on actor William Roache

Keeley revealed that she used to crush on the legendary actor William Roache, who played Ken Barlow in Coronation Street. She watched the show with her grandmother when she was younger. Fortunately, the feeling is mutual; her crush is also a fan of her role in the TV series, The Durrells.

Keeley Hawes has an inspiring story. She is the first in her family to be associated with the movie industry; her father and brother drive cabs in London. So, it is only natural to imagine her living more comfortably with her net worth than she had as a kid.

